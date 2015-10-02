BRIEF-Sygnity prolongs contract with Polish Central Bank

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sygnity SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed an annex to the contract with the Central Bank of the Republic of Poland (Narodowy Bank Polski, NBP) for the provision of IT services and support for NBP’s integrated accounting system

* The annex prolongs the contract from Oct. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2018, and the company’s remuneration for this period will not exceed 26.7 million zlotys ($7.02 million) net

