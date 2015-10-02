FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sygnity prolongs contract with Polish Central Bank
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 2, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sygnity prolongs contract with Polish Central Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sygnity SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed an annex to the contract with the Central Bank of the Republic of Poland (Narodowy Bank Polski, NBP) for the provision of IT services and support for NBP’s integrated accounting system

* The annex prolongs the contract from Oct. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2018, and the company’s remuneration for this period will not exceed 26.7 million zlotys ($7.02 million) net

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8032 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.