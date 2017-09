March 7 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Said on Friday it took note that Highfields Capital has commenced legal proceedings before the Enterprise Court of Amsterdam

* Highfields is seeking, amongst other things, immediate injunctive relief with the effect of prohibiting the voting on the proposed rights issue at the shareholders meeting of March 16, 2016

* Delta Lloyd will ask the court to reject Highfields’ requests

