BRIEF-WSE announces changes in mWIG40 and sWIG80 indices

March 7 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Said on Friday that after end of trading session on March 18 shares of ZE PAK SA will leave mWIG40 index and shares of Uniwheels AG will join

* After end of trading session on March 18 shares of ZE PAK SA, Capital Partners SA, Graal SA, Oponeo.pl SA, Polimex Mostostal SA, Skotan SA and Wielton SA will join sWIG80 index

* After end of trading session on March 18 shares of Gino Rossi SA, Indygotech Minerals SA, Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA and SMT SA will leave sWIG80 index

Source text - bit.ly/1pa57ie

Further company coverage: