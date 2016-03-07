FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Fastjet: slumps to record low on profit warning
March 7, 2016 / 11:57 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Fastjet: slumps to record low on profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Africa focused low-cost airline Fastjet Plc at its lowest level ever after saying its results for the year would be well below market expectations

** Tanzania-based airline’s shares down as much 45 pct; trims some losses, last down 35.3 pct

Fastjet said it no longer expected to be cash flow positive in 2016, citing challenging conditions in the domestic aviation market.

** Stock worst performer on FTSE InTl-AIM Share Index ; highest single day drop in over 8 yrs

** Liberum, in a note, says that co might consider fundraising to provide additional headroom; keep recommendation and PT “under review”

** Up to Friday’s close, stock down about 46 pct in the last 12 months (Reuters Messaging: rahul.b.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
