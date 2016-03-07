BUZZ-Fastjet: slumps to record low on profit warning

** Africa focused low-cost airline Fastjet Plc at its lowest level ever after saying its results for the year would be well below market expectations

** Tanzania-based airline’s shares down as much 45 pct; trims some losses, last down 35.3 pct

Fastjet said it no longer expected to be cash flow positive in 2016, citing challenging conditions in the domestic aviation market.

** Stock worst performer on FTSE InTl-AIM Share Index ; highest single day drop in over 8 yrs

** Liberum, in a note, says that co might consider fundraising to provide additional headroom; keep recommendation and PT “under review”

** Up to Friday's close, stock down about 46 pct in the last 12 months