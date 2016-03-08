BRIEF-FullSix unit withdraws from lease agreement with IMET

March 8 (Reuters) - FullSix SpA :

* Said on Monday that unit FullSystem, of which FullSix owns 65 percent, decided to withdraw from the agreement for the lease of business unit Infrastrutture from IMET SpA

* Withdrawal to be effective in 60 days from March 7

* Main reason for the withdrawal is the cancellation of the order from Le Cotoniere

* On Feb. 12, Fullsix announced it updated its 2016-2020 industrial plan following the cancellation of Le Cotoniere order for 6.3 million euros ($6.94 million)

