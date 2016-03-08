FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gigaset agrees on key points of co's restructuring
#Communications Equipment
March 8, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gigaset agrees on key points of co's restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Gigaset AG :

* Said on Monday agreed on key points of the company’s restructuring with employee representatives

* In Germany, 325 jobs will be cut at the Bocholt, Düsseldorf and Munich locations

* Further 35 jobs will be converted into partial retirement positions

* Activities at the Düsseldorf location will be moved to the Munich and Bocholt locations by Dec. 31, 2017 at the latest

* Reached settlement regarding a new special collective bargaining agreement, which includes pay cuts and an increase in weekly working hours to 38 hours

Source text - bit.ly/1M43nMa

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
