March 8, 2016 / 9:18 AM / a year ago

Israel's Bank Hapoalim to raise more than $640 mln in bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank Haopalim, Israel’s largest lender, said on Tuesday it plans to raise 2.5 billion shekels ($640 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors.

The bank initially planned to sell 2 billion shekels of bonds but said it has received strong demand from institutions in the tender.

Standard & Poor’s Maalot rated the bonds “AAA” and Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of Moody’s Investors Service, rated them “Aaa” - but the ratings are only for an amount up until 2 billion shekels.

Haopalim said it had requested the agencies for ratings up to 3 billion shekels.

Later this week, Hapoalim plans to sell the bonds, which are inflation-linked and will pay annual interest of 5 percent, to the public. The principal will be paid between 2021 and 2023.

$1 = 3.9086 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
