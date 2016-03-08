FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje shareholders resolve to lower its capital; repeal some previous resolutions
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 10:07 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje shareholders resolve to lower its capital; repeal some previous resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to lover the company’s capital by 13.7 million zlotys ($3.5 million) via reduction of nominal value of the company’s shares to 0.10 zloty per share from 7.5 zloty per share

* 13.7 million zlotys from the reduction of capital will be allocated as reserve capital to cover loses

* Resolves to repeal resolutions number 8 and 9 form Sept. 25, 2015 on authorization of management to raise company’s capital and issue of series G shares

* Resolves to repeal resolutions number 2 and 3 form Oct. 23, 2015 on change of privileged series A1 shares into ordinary A1 shares

* Resolves to repeal resolution number 5 from Dec. 2, 2015 on authorization of management to conduct share buyback

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9335 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.