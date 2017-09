March 9 (Reuters) - Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CFO Antoine Giscard d‘Estaing tells journalists during a call

* Expects Q1 group performance to be in line with that of Q4

* Sales trends in France good in Jan-Feb

* Brazil consumer electronics sales decline less sharp than in Q4. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)