BRIEF-TXT e solutions FY net profit falls to EUR 3.9 mln; proposes dividend of EUR 0.25/shr

March 9 (Reuters) - TXT e solutions SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY net profit at 3.9 million euros ($4.28 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue at 61.5 million euros versus 55.9 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.25 euro per share

* Year 2016 opened with difficulties and uncertainties in markets where TXT has a strong presence, including fashion and luxury

* In the first quarter of 2016 TXT Retail is expected to slow down

* Nevertheless the overall picture for 2016 is not changing

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: