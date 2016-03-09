BRIEF-TXT e solutions FY net profit falls to EUR 3.9 mln; proposes dividend of EUR 0.25/shr

March 9 (Reuters) - TXT e solutions SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY net profit at 3.9 million euros ($4.28 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue at 61.5 million euros versus 55.9 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.25 euro per share
* Year 2016 opened with difficulties and uncertainties in markets where TXT has a strong presence, including fashion and luxury
* In the first quarter of 2016 TXT Retail is expected to slow down
* Nevertheless the overall picture for 2016 is not changing
$1 = 0.9112 euros