BRIEF-TXT e solutions FY net profit falls to EUR 3.9 mln; proposes dividend of EUR 0.25/shr
#Software
March 9, 2016 / 6:42 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TXT e solutions FY net profit falls to EUR 3.9 mln; proposes dividend of EUR 0.25/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - TXT e solutions SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY net profit at 3.9 million euros ($4.28 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue at 61.5 million euros versus 55.9 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.25 euro per share

* Year 2016 opened with difficulties and uncertainties in markets where TXT has a strong presence, including fashion and luxury

* In the first quarter of 2016 TXT Retail is expected to slow down

* Nevertheless the overall picture for 2016 is not changing

$1 = 0.9112 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
