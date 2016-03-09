FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hunter Douglas Q4 total net profit rises to $47.8 million
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 9, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hunter Douglas Q4 total net profit rises to $47.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV :

* Q4 total net profit $47.8 million (per share 1.26 euros), compared with $27.3 million in Q4 2014 (per share 0.63 euros)

* Q4 sales were $641 million, 6 pct lower than $682 million in the same period of 2014

* Proposes a dividend for 2015 of 1.50 euro per common share, compared with 1.35 euro last year

* Q4 EBITDA: $ 100.3 million, compared with $ 77.3 million in Q4 2014

* Expects slow growth in the U.S., stable economic conditions in Europe and continued difficult conditions in Asia and Latin America Source text: bit.ly/1RzjdQS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

