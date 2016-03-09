BRIEF-Ruch Chorzow announces changes in shareholding structure

March 9 (Reuters) - Ruch Chorzow SA :

* Said on Tuesday, that following the company’s capital increase and sale of shares to 4Energy SA, Dariusz Smagorowicz, Ruch Chorzow’s CEO, has his direct stake in the company reduced to 2.14 pct from 19.06 pct

* Foundation Ruch Chorzow acquires 2 mln series R shares for 1 zloty/shr, following the company’s capital increase

* Prior to the transaction, the foundation did not hold any of the company’s shares, currently it owns 7.94 pct stake

