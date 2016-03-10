FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kardex announces separation of strategic and operative management
March 10, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kardex announces separation of strategic and operative management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Kardex AG :

* Board of Directors now wants to effect the complete separation between strategic and operative management again

* Function of the Executive Director will be dissolved as of the General Meeting, but continuity will still be ensured

* Felix Thöni will become acting Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

* Jens Fankhänel, Divisional Manager of Kardex Remstar since 2011, is additionally taking over responsibility as CEO of the Kardex Group as of May 1

* Thomas Reist, formerly Head of Finance & Controlling for the holding company, will be appointed as CFO of the Kardex Group as of May 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

