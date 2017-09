March 10 (Reuters) - Netas Telekomunikasyon :

* Said on Wednesday that FY 2015 net profit of 34.3 million lira ($11.85 million) versus 11.8 million lira year ago

* FY 2015 revenue of 1.01 billion lira versus 741.0 million lira year ago

* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: