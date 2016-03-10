BRIEF-Realites FY net profit group share up at 2.0 mln euros

March 10 (Reuters) - Realites SCA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY operating profit of 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) vs 2.9 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 2.0 million euros vs 1.2 million euros a year ago

* Will propose a dividend of 0.40 euros per share

* Targets a dividend objective of around 0.80 euros per share from 2017 onwards

* Says it is on track for IFRS FY 2016 revenue of 100 million euros and an increased profitability