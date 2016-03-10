FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moscow Exchange divests stake in Ukrainian Exchange
March 10, 2016 / 9:48 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moscow Exchange divests stake in Ukrainian Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10(Reuters) - Investment Group UNIVER:

* Said on Wednesday that it transferred to its client’s account stakes in Ukrainian Exchange and Ukrainian exchange holding, which were bought from Moscow Exchange

* Under the deal, 100 pct stake in Ukrainian exchange holding was transferred, which owns about 20 pct in Ukrainian Exchange and about 3 pct directly

* Moscow Exchange said today it closed a deal to sell 23.09 pct in Ukrainian Exchange and thus divested its stake entirely

Source texts - bit.ly/221R9Ai , bit.ly/1Le5n9N Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

