BRIEF-DeA Capital FY net result swings to profit of EUR 41.1 mln; proposes reserve distribution

March 10 (Reuters) - DeA Capital SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 41.1 million euros ($45.07 million) versus loss of 57.6 million euros a year ago

* Net asset value at Dec. 31, 2015 of 2.07 euros per share

* Proposes the distribution of the reserves in the amount of 0.12 euro per share

* Due to adverse conditions in the equity markets at the start of 2016, the listing project of indirect unit Idea Real Estate SIIQ has been suspended for the time being

Source text: bit.ly/2255g4u

