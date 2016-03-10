FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DeA Capital FY net result swings to profit of EUR 41.1 mln; proposes reserve distribution
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 10:08 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DeA Capital FY net result swings to profit of EUR 41.1 mln; proposes reserve distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - DeA Capital SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 41.1 million euros ($45.07 million) versus loss of 57.6 million euros a year ago

* Net asset value at Dec. 31, 2015 of 2.07 euros per share

* Proposes the distribution of the reserves in the amount of 0.12 euro per share

* Due to adverse conditions in the equity markets at the start of 2016, the listing project of indirect unit Idea Real Estate SIIQ has been suspended for the time being

Source text: bit.ly/2255g4u

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9119 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.