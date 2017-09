March 10 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :

* Considers closing down unit Notox A/S

* Closing down Notox to affect pre-tax profit negatively by 145-165 million Danish crowns ($21.34 million - $24.28 million) in 2015

* Expects to make final decision regarding Notox latest at end of March