BRIEF-C-QUADRAT informs on further actions by Cubic and parties acting in concert
March 11, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-C-QUADRAT informs on further actions by Cubic and parties acting in concert

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - C-QUADRAT Investment AG :

* On 10.03.2016 Cubic entered into additional share purchase agreements with Laakman Holding Ltd, Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH, Q-CAP Holdings Ltd, San Gabriel Privatstiftung and T.R. Privatstiftung regarding a total of 2,856,344 non-par value bearer shares of C-QUADRAT (65.46 pct)

* San Gabriel Privatstiftung, T.R. Privatstiftung, Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH, Q-CAP Holdings Ltd and the beneficiaries of Laakman Holding Ltd entered into a shareholders’ agreement with respect to Cubic

* With effectiveness of these agreements Cubic together with the parties acting in concert will hold more than 90 pct in the Target Company (C-QUADRAT)

* Cubic and parties acting in concert intend to launch offer to acquire all C- QUADRAT shares that are not held by Cubic and parties acting in concert, which refers to 411,694 C-QUADRAT shares (about 9.44 pct of the Target Company’s issued share capital); The offer price will be increased from 42.86 euros ($47.87) to 60.00 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8953 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
