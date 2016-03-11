FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Txcell FY revenue and other income rises to 4.6 mln euros
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 11, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Txcell FY revenue and other income rises to 4.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Txcell SA :

* Reported on Thursday cash burn of 12.3 million euros ($13.69 million) in 2015, including an upfront payment of 2 million euros to Trizell as per the terms of the termination agreement for Ovasave

* Cash and cash equivalents of 9.2 million euros at December 31, 2015 (13.9 million euros at December 31, 2014) before receipt of the 2015 research tax credit of around 3 million euros

* FY Revenue and other income of 4.6 million euros (3.4 million in 2014 euros)

* Full-year net loss of 11.3 million euros (8.3 million euros in 2014),

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8982 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.