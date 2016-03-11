FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces revision of French indices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Announced on Thursday the quarterly review of the CAC family indices

* Sodexo to be included in the CAC 40 index

* Alstom to be removed from the CAC 40 index

* Alstom and Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Next 20 index

* Sodexo and Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

* Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Large 60 index

* Edenred to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index

* Edenred, Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index

* Eutelsat, Adocia and Coface to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index

* Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the SBF 120 index

* Adocia and Coface to be removed from the SBF 120 index

* Adocia, Coface, Showroomprive IPO-SHOW.PA, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC small index

* Spie and Worldline to be removed from the CAC small index

* Amundi, Edenred, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index

* Eutelsat to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index

* Amundi, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index

* Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1LWbaRt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
