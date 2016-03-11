FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners says expects aggregates business to remain relatively flat in 2016
#Market News
March 11, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners says expects aggregates business to remain relatively flat in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Natural Resource Partners L.P. :

* Natural Resource Partners LP announces 2015 fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Q4 revenue $116.1 million

* Q4 net loss per unit $1.74

* Says expects continued deterioration in both the coal and oil and gas businesses in 2016

* Says NRP is not issuing any financial guidance for 2016 at this time

* Sees distributions received from its soda ash business will increase in 2016

* Sees aggregates business will remain relatively flat and distributions received from soda ash business will increase in 2016

* Says expects that its aggregates business will remain relatively flat in 2016

* Says Q4 2015 included impairments charges of $51.0 million

* Says excluding impairments, net income attributable to limited partners for q4 2015 was $2.34 per unit

* Reduced quarterly unitholder distribution by 87 percent from $3.50 to $0.45 per common unit

* Q4 revenue view $116.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
