Israel plans two new power stations valued at $322 mln
March 13, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Israel plans two new power stations valued at $322 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 13 (Reuters) - Israel plans to build two new private power stations that together will generate 146 megawatts, the country’s Electricity Regulatory Authority said on Sunday.

A consortium of lenders led by Deutsche Bank and Mizrahi closed financing for the two facilities, which are valued at a total of 1.25 billion shekels ($322.33 million), the authority said.

It was the first time a foreign bank arranged financing for a major project in Israel’s electricity market, which is dominated by state-run Israel Electric Corp.

The plants will be built in the northern towns of Alon Tavor and Ramat Gabriel. ($1 = 3.8780 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

