BRIEF-Caltagirone Editore narrows FY net loss to 20.1 mln euros
#Publishing
March 14, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caltagirone Editore narrows FY net loss to 20.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14(Reuters) - Caltagirone Editore SpA :

* Reported on Friday FY revenues: 163 million euros (170.1 million euros in 2014)

* FY EBITDA reached 3.1 million euros (76,000 euros in 2014)

* FY group net loss of 20.1 million euros after 22 million euros goodwill write-down and depreciation and amortization of 9.1 million euros (negative 37.2 million euros in 2014 after 37.3 million euros write-down, depreciation and amortization charge)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
