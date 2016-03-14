FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orchestra-Premaman Q4 revenue up 13.3 pct to 136.5 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orchestra-Premaman Q4 revenue up 13.3 pct to 136.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Orchestra-Premaman SA :

* Reported on Friday Q4 revenue of 136.5 million euros ($152.36 million), up 13.3 pct year on year

* FY revenue of 562.5 million euros, up 16.3 pct year on year

* Expects to achieve revenues of 1 billion euros in 2019 (an average annual increase of 15 pct over the next four years driven by new store openings)

* Sees to stabilize EBITDA margin in the range between 9 pct to 10 pct

* Plans to continue a policy of controlled growth of stores involving annual investments (net of disposals) of around 35 million euros - 40 million euros a year

* Plans to add up to 200 additional stores by end of 2019, representing approximately 45,000 square meters of additional retail space each year, in line with recent years

* Expects to continue to distribute 30 pct of group net profit

Source text: bit.ly/1pinOQl

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8959 euros Gdynia Newsroom

