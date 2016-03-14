FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exprivia FY net profit up at 4.6 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
March 14, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exprivia FY net profit up at 4.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Exprivia SpA :

* Reported on Friday FY 2015 revenues of 144.8 million euros ($161.22 million) compared to 147.2 million euros in 2014

* FY EBITDA was 15.3 million euros, up 5.9 percent year on year compared to 14.5 million euros in 2014 (10.6 pct on revenues)

* FY net profit was 4.6 million euros, up 51.4 percent compared to 3 million euros in 2014

* Proposes dividend distribution of EUR 0.0213 per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8981 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
