BRIEF-Mondo TV issues first subscription notice within the investment agreement with GEM
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV issues first subscription notice within the investment agreement with GEM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14(Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Reported on Friday that its board of directors issued the first subscription notice within the investment agreement with GEM announced on Feb. 23

* Has issued to GEM Global Yield Fund Limited LCS SCS (GEM) the first subscription notice in accordance with the investment agreement

* The First Notice implies the obligation for GEM to subscribe the first tranche of the capital increase

* The First Notice relates to the subscription of 3,876,000 ordinary shares

* Based on the Agreement, the subscription price of the shares deriving from the First Notice shall be equal to 92 pct of the average closing prices recorded by Bloomberg for Mondo TV stock during the period from March 14 to April 5

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

