BRIEF-WSE announces change in NCIndex30 after trading session on March 18
March 14, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE announces change in NCIndex30 after trading session on March 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that after trading session on March 18 will conduct quarterly revision of NCIndex30

* Shares of Europejski Fundusz Energii SA, EC2 SA , Geotrans SA and Your Image SA

* Participation in NCIndex30 of Bloober Team SA, Pilab SA and Vivid Games SA will be reduced to 10 percent

* Shares of G-Energy SA, Momo SA, Nanotel SA and Plasma Systems SA will leave the NCIndex30

Source text - bit.ly/1SM93B8

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

