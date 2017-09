March 14 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* January- February sales of 398.3 million lira ($138.55 million) (excluding VAT) with 734 units (including presales)

* February sales of 241.1 million lira (excluding VAT) with 407 units (including presales)

* The total surface area of sold units in 2016, as of February has realized by 98,725.34 m2 (gross)

