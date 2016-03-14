FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Albertson's LLC says buys 29 Haggen stores
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Albertson's LLC says buys 29 Haggen stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Albertson’s LLC:

* Albertsons acquires 29 Haggen core stores in Washington and Oregon

* Proposed plan would create a separate business unit for 14 Haggen stores which are part of original Haggen “Legacy” store chain

* Following transaction close, these stores will be transitioned over time back to Albertsons banner

* Says the agreement is a step in process to obtain bankruptcy court approval

* Albertson’s LLC says antitrust clearance of acquisition was obtained last week

* Albertson’s LLC says the 14 stores would continue to be operated separately from Bellingham under their existing Haggen name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.