BRIEF-Albertson's LLC says buys 29 Haggen stores

March 14 (Reuters) - Albertson’s LLC:

* Albertsons acquires 29 Haggen core stores in Washington and Oregon

* Proposed plan would create a separate business unit for 14 Haggen stores which are part of original Haggen “Legacy” store chain

* Following transaction close, these stores will be transitioned over time back to Albertsons banner

* Says the agreement is a step in process to obtain bankruptcy court approval

* Albertson’s LLC says antitrust clearance of acquisition was obtained last week

* Albertson's LLC says the 14 stores would continue to be operated separately from Bellingham under their existing Haggen name