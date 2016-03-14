FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-One Liberty Properties Q4 FFO per share $0.58
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-One Liberty Properties Q4 FFO per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - One Liberty Properties Inc :

* Expect to remain disciplined in allocation of capital in 2016

* One liberty properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue rose 21.7 percent to $18.5 million

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

* Q4 FFO per share $0.58

* Increased its quarterly dividend payment by 5.1% from $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share

* Approved a $7.5 million stock repurchase program

* Says One Liberty increased its quarterly dividend payment by 5.1% from $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $15.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

