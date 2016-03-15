FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tamedia FY revenue down 4.5 pct at CHF 1.07 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 15, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tamedia FY revenue down 4.5 pct at CHF 1.07 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Tamedia AG :

* FY revenue of 1,063.8 million Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) (-4.5 percent)

* FY EBIT fell by 23.3 percent to 130.6 million francs (EBIT margin 12.3 percent)

* To propose dividend for FY 2015 4.50 francs per share

* FY operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased slightly despite market downturn to 243.4 million francs (EBITDA margin 22.9 percent)

* FY net income was increased to 334.0 million francs (+109.1 per cent) Source text - bit.ly/1QTBgDH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9881 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.