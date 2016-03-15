BRIEF-Scanfil offers 5.7 mln shares in accelerated book-built offering

March 15 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :
* Said on Monday intends to offer up to 5.7 million new shares in the company
* Offering directed to institutional and other selected investors
* Shares correspond up to about 9.99 pct of all shares and voting rights in the company immediately prior to the offering
* Final number of shares offered and price at which the shares are to be offered will be decided by the Board at close of book-building process
* Book-building to be carried out by Nordea Bank Finland Plc will commence immediately and is expected to end no later than before 10:00 AM on March 15
