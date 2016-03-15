FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scanfil offers 5.7 mln shares in accelerated book-built offering
Hurricane Harvey
March 15, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scanfil offers 5.7 mln shares in accelerated book-built offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Said on Monday intends to offer up to 5.7 million new shares in the company

* Offering directed to institutional and other selected investors

* Shares correspond up to about 9.99 pct of all shares and voting rights in the company immediately prior to the offering

* Final number of shares offered and price at which the shares are to be offered will be decided by the Board at close of book-building process

* Book-building to be carried out by Nordea Bank Finland Plc will commence immediately and is expected to end no later than before 10:00 AM on March 15

