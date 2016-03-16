FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurazeo NAV as of Dec 31 rises to 72.3 euros
March 16, 2016 / 7:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eurazeo NAV as of Dec 31 rises to 72.3 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Eurazeo SA :

* NAV of 72.3 euros ($80.17) as of Dec. 31, 2015, up +10 pct compared with Dec. 31, 2014

* FY net income attributable to owners of the company amounted to a record 1,276.0 million euros in 2015 versus a -26.8 million euro pro forma loss in 2014

* Proposed distribution of an ordinary dividend of 1.20 euro per share and an exceptional dividend of 1.20 euro per share

* FY Accor EBIT totaled 665 million euros in 2015, compared with 602 million euros in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1MlQHjK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

