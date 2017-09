March 16 (Reuters) - Investment Friends Capital SA (IFC) :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 804,000 zlotys ($208,382) versus 828,000 zlotys a year ago

* FY 2015 net loss was 8.6 million zlotys versus a profit of 4.4 million zlotys a year ago

