BRIEF-Victor International launches share buy-back offering
March 16, 2016 / 7:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Victor International launches share buy-back offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Victor International A/S :

* Said on Tuesday was to launch share buy-back offering

* Offers 160 Danish crowns ($23.79) per share

* Offering will run from March 16 to April 12

* The aim of the offering is to give minority shareholders opportunity to sell their holdings in the company as an alternative to waiting for company liquidation that is to take place at end of 2020 at the earliest after sale of final part of Baccara I property

* Said HMJ Group, the company’s major shareholder, had informed it would not take advantage of the offering

* If HMJ Group after the offering is carried out holds more than 90 pct of outstanding shares in Victor International, it would seek compulsory redemption in order to delist Victor International

$1 = 6.7243 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

