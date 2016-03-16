FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ acquires real estate fund Redwood
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 7:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ acquires real estate fund Redwood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Aedes SIIQ SpA :

* Said on Tuesday it acquired 70 percent of real estate fund Redwood from GE Capital Corporation for 16.4 million euros ($18.20 million)

* Redwood is the owner of 18 commercial properties and 9 commercial licenses

* Signed a preliminary agreement to acquire the financial credit guaranteed by a lien on the remaining 30 percent stake in fund Redwood

* Price for the acquisition of the credit is 13.6 million euros

* As a result of both operations, Aedes SIIQ will own 100 percent of fund Redwood

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9011 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.