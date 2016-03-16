BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ acquires real estate fund Redwood

March 16 (Reuters) - Aedes SIIQ SpA :

* Said on Tuesday it acquired 70 percent of real estate fund Redwood from GE Capital Corporation for 16.4 million euros ($18.20 million)

* Redwood is the owner of 18 commercial properties and 9 commercial licenses

* Signed a preliminary agreement to acquire the financial credit guaranteed by a lien on the remaining 30 percent stake in fund Redwood

* Price for the acquisition of the credit is 13.6 million euros

* As a result of both operations, Aedes SIIQ will own 100 percent of fund Redwood

