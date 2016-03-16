FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nanotel starts works on rehabilitation proceedings motion
March 16, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nanotel starts works on rehabilitation proceedings motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Nanotel SA :

* Said on Tuesday that started works on motion for opening of restructuring proceedings, in the form of rehabilitation proceedings, as it was notified that in short time may become insolvent

* Said with the initiation of the rehabilitation procedure, the company will be able to recover the operational stability

* Applied also to series C, F and G bonds security administrators for support in the planned restructuring

