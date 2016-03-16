BRIEF-VW's Skoda Auto 2015 sales revenue rises to record

March 16 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen Ag

* VW’s Skoda Auto says 2015 sales revenue rose 6.2 percent to record EUR 12.5 billion, operating profit up 12 percent to EUR 915 million

* says planning further growth in 2016

* “Despite challenging market conditions, the company remained on course throughout the fiscal year, setting new records in deliveries, revenue and earnings,” says Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier.

* says plans launch of new, large SUV in autumn

* says 2015 after-tax profit rose 6.5 percent to EUR 708 million, investments amounted to EUR 591 million

* Skoda sold more than 1 million cars for the second time in its history in 2015, increasing global deliveries by 1.8 percent to 1.056 million thanks to rising demand in most of Europe

* global sales in January-February up 4.5 percent to 170,300 vehicles