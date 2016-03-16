FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-BPI gains 6 pct on expectations of deal with Caixabank
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-BPI gains 6 pct on expectations of deal with Caixabank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - ** Shares in Banco BPI rise more than 6 percent on expectations that there could be a deal between Spanish bank Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos.

** Caixabank said there was still no agreement with dos Santos after a report of an agreement, but lines of communication remained open with dos Santos.

** Shares in BPI were last up 5.91 percent at 1.2910 euros a share.

** Local media reported late Tuesday that an agreement may be reached between Caixabank and dos Santos in coming days, with the Angolan investor taking control of BPI’s Angolan unit and the Spanish bank gaining dos Santos’ 18 percent stake in BPI.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.