BUZZ-BPI gains 6 pct on expectations of deal with Caixabank

LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - ** Shares in Banco BPI rise more than 6 percent on expectations that there could be a deal between Spanish bank Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos.

** Caixabank said there was still no agreement with dos Santos after a report of an agreement, but lines of communication remained open with dos Santos.

** Shares in BPI were last up 5.91 percent at 1.2910 euros a share.

** Local media reported late Tuesday that an agreement may be reached between Caixabank and dos Santos in coming days, with the Angolan investor taking control of BPI’s Angolan unit and the Spanish bank gaining dos Santos’ 18 percent stake in BPI.