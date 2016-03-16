FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Q4 earnings per ADS $0.06
March 16, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Q4 earnings per ADS $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc :

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS US$0.17

* Cheetah Mobile announces fourth quarter 2015 and fiscal year 2015 unaudited financial results and US$100 million share repurchase program

* Q4 revenue RMB 1.133 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.14 billion

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue up about 61 to 64 percent

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS $0.06

* Board approved share repurchase program whereby it may purchase SHARES/ADSs value of up to $100 million over next 12-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

