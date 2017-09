March 16 (Reuters) - Homeinns Hotel Group :

* Homeinns hotel group reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.04

* Q4 revenue rose 2.6 percent to RMB 1.677 billion

* Qtrly revenue per available room RMB 132 versus RMB 130

* Qtrly occupancy rate 83.1 percent versus 79.6 percent

* Qtrly ADR decreased by 2.5 percent compared with Q4 of 2014