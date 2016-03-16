FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silver Wheaton Q4 loss per share $0.42
March 16, 2016 / 9:42 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Silver Wheaton Q4 loss per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp :

* Q4 loss per share $0.42 including items

* Q4 revenue $200.5 million

* Attributable silver equivalent production in Q4 2015 of 15.5 million versus 9.1 million ounces

* Silver Wheaton Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* During three months ended Dec 31, 2015, recognized impairment charges of $230.9 million related to certain silver and gold interests

* 2016 estimated attributable silver equivalent production forecast of 54 million silver equivalent ounces, including 265,000 ounces of gold

* Sees average annual attributable production for next 5 years about 52 million silver equivalent ounces, including 260,000 ounces of gold

* Streaming agreement with Barrick provides with silver production from Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Pierina mines until March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

