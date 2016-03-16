BRIEF-Silver Wheaton Q4 loss per share $0.42

March 16 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp :
* Q4 loss per share $0.42 including items
* Q4 revenue $200.5 million
* Attributable silver equivalent production in Q4 2015 of 15.5 million versus 9.1 million ounces
* Silver Wheaton Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* During three months ended Dec 31, 2015, recognized impairment charges of $230.9 million related to certain silver and gold interests
* 2016 estimated attributable silver equivalent production forecast of 54 million silver equivalent ounces, including 265,000 ounces of gold
* Sees average annual attributable production for next 5 years about 52 million silver equivalent ounces, including 260,000 ounces of gold
* Streaming agreement with Barrick provides with silver production from Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Pierina mines until March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: