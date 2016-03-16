FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Surge Energy Q4 FFO per share $0.07
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 9:39 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Surge Energy Q4 FFO per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc :

* Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2015 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly FFO per share diluted $0.07

* Q4 average production rate of 14,187 boe per day, a 5 percent increase from previous quarter

* Qtrly total oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue $40.9 million versus $45.8 million in q3

* In January, company elected to monetize a 1,000 bbl/d WTI collar for 2016

* Subsequent to Q4, surge signed a definitive agreement divesting company’s non-core sunset property in Northern Alberta

* Second transaction involves sale of certain Valhalla area production facilities to a third party

* Says “currently conducting an internal resource update of upper Shaunavon field”

* $43 million in gross proceeds from transactions will be used to pay down company’s existing debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.