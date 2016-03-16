FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iamgold says sells position in Galane Gold
March 16, 2016 / 9:47 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iamgold says sells position in Galane Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp :

* Iamgold sells position in Galane Gold

* Sold 21.9 million shares of Galane Gold held pursuant to deal by which Galane acquired ownership of Mupane gold mine

* No longer holds any shares of, or warrants to purchase shares of, galane and thus holds a 0 percent interest in Galane’s common shares

* Says does not have any present intention to acquire ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of galane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

