BRIEF-Serinus Energy Q4 reported FFO per share $0.03

March 16 (Reuters) - :

* Serinus announces 2015 financial and operating results

* Qtrly reported FFO per share $0.03

* Qtrly FFO allocable to SEN $0.01

* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $4.8 million versus $10 million

* Considering taking on a joint venture partner to assist in financing Moftinu project

* Average working interest production in 2016 in Tunisia to end of Feb was about 1,140 boe/d

* “In light of current low commodity price environment, company’s focus will be on reducing costs wherever possible”

* 2016 budget will be re-examined on an ongoing basis in event of a significant movement in brent crude oil prices