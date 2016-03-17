FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Binbank shareholders launch squeeze-out for remaining MDM Bank shares
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Binbank shareholders launch squeeze-out for remaining MDM Bank shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - MDM Bank :

* Said on Wednesday that DARRINGTON ENTERPRISES LIMITED, beneficiaries of which are Mikail Shishkanov and Mikhail Gutseriyev, has sent mandatory tender offer to its minority shareholders

* Board of directors will consider the offer on March 30

* The offer is priced at $0.0577 per ordinary share and at $0.0459 per preferred share

* Total minority interest in MDM Bank stands at 2.36 pct

* DARRINGTON ENTERPRISES LIMITED owns 97.64 pct stake in company

* In Dec. 2015 Binbank shareholders, Mikail Shishkanov and Mikhail Gutseriyev, closed a deal to acquire controlling stake in MDM Bank

* It is planned that legal merger of Binbank and MDM Bank will be completed by the end of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1R4RFTE

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
