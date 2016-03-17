FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bezeq Israel Telecom Q4 results
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 17, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bezeq Israel Telecom Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) -

* Bezeq Israel Telecom Q4 net profit 369 million shekels versus 416 million shekels

* Bezeq Israel Telecom Q4 revenue 2.61 billion shekels versus 2.26 billion shekels

* Bezeq forecast in Reuters poll to post Q4 net profit of 349.2 million shekels, revenue 2.6 billion shekels

* Bezeq to pay dividend of 776 million shekels or 0.28 shekel/share for second half of 2015

* Bezeq sees 2016 profit of 1.4 billion shekels, EBITDA of 4.2 billion shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

