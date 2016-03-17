FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens meets 2015 core profit guidance, plans higher dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens

* FY 2015 EBITDA down 6.1 pct y/y to EUR 44.3 mln (vs company guidance of lower end of EUR 44.0-48.5 mln range)

* FY 2015 revenue down 0.6 pct to EUR 229.2 mln, net profit down 7.8 pct EUR 25.0 mln

* says board plans to propose dividend of EUR 1.25/share (previous EUR 1.15/share)

* says expects FY 2016 EBITDA in range of EUR 43.0-49.0 mln

* says total CAPEX in 2016 not to exceed EUR 25 mln

* says expects slight increase in 2016 production

* “The contracts entered into with our customers indicate full utilisation of production capacities, which remain unchanged for 2016. We, therefore, expect to achieve financial results at a level corresponding to the previous two years. A factor that is hard to predict at this point in time, is the price of polymers, which caused substantial fluctuations in last year’s quarterly results,” says CEO Frantiske Rezac Further company coverage:

