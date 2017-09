March 17 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Limited

* Sasfin interim results and dividend declarations

* H1 headline earnings per ordinary share up 31% to 334.43 cents

* Headline earnings up 31% r106.137 million (dec 2014: r81.033 million)

* Total assets up 17% r10.754 billion

* Group capital adequacy ratio down 200bps 22% (dec 2014: 24%)

* Dividends per ordinary share up 31% 98.57 cents (dec 2014: 75.26 cents)